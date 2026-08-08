Iraq PM says country rejects use of territory to threaten neighbors

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said Saturday that his country seeks balanced relations with neighboring states and will not allow its territory to be used to threaten their security, during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, regional developments and the scheduled end of the international coalition's mission in Iraq, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's media office.

The statement said they also discussed economic and investment cooperation in Iraq, opportunities for French companies, and joint efforts to reduce tensions and promote regional security and stability.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the importance of relations between Baghdad and Paris and invited Macron to visit Iraq, calling for joint efforts to build a "sustainable economic and investment partnership" that serves the interests of both countries.

He said his government would continue working to strengthen stability and "transform Iraq into an influential economic and political power in the region," citing the country's resources and strategic position connecting international trade routes.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq remained committed to building balanced relations with neighboring countries and "not allowing Iraqi territory to be used to threaten their security."

He also reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to protecting its security, sovereignty and national interests while relying on dialogue to address regional and international issues.

- Withdrawal of coalition forces

On security issues, al-Zaidi reiterated that Sept. 30 would be the "final date for the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq."

He said ending the coalition's mission would give Iraq greater room to focus on reconstruction and development, promote economic growth and improve the welfare of its people.

Macron, for his part, praised steps taken by the Iraqi government and reaffirmed France's support for Iraq's efforts to combat corruption and implement economic reforms, according to the statement.

The French president also said Paris would continue supporting Iraq in combating terrorism and strengthening the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces.

On Sept. 27, 2024, Washington and Baghdad announced in a joint statement that they had agreed on a two-phase plan to end the coalition's mission in Iraq.

The first phase was scheduled to be completed by September 2025 and included ending the coalition's military mission, withdrawing forces and handing over bases before transitioning to a bilateral security partnership.

The second phase runs through September 2026, during which the coalition's military mission in Syria continues from an air base in Erbil, Iraq.

The US leads the coalition, which includes countries such as France and Spain. It was formed in 2014 to fight the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group, which at the time controlled large areas of Iraq and Syria.

On Dec. 10, 2017, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared "victory" over ISIS after three years of fighting.

The group, however, continues to operate in northern, western and eastern provinces through sporadic attacks, while the Iraqi government conducts security and military operations to eliminate its remnants.