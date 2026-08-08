IRANS PRESIDENT SAYS US STANCE UNCHANGED DESPITE DIPLOMACY

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said that Tehran's position toward the US remained unchanged despite recent diplomacy, defending the memorandum signed between the two countries and insisting Iran has made no concessions.

Speaking at his second news conference since taking office, Pezeshkian said dialogue had not altered Tehran's long-standing position toward Washington.

"The US is colonialist, the US is criminal, and the Islamic Republic remains the Islamic Republic. There is no doubt about that," he said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Pezeshkian, however, argued that diplomacy had compelled Washington to negotiate with Tehran.

"The very fact that we held talks and pursued diplomacy forced the US to come to the table and reach an agreement and understanding with Iran," he said.

He rejected criticism of the memorandum, saying it contained no provision requiring Iran to relinquish any of its interests or positions.

"You will not find a single clause in the memorandum in which we gave anything away," he said, adding that Tehran "stands firmly" behind what it signed.

Pezeshkian accused Washington of violating the memorandum by pursuing alternative shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz instead of adhering to procedures to be jointly agreed by Iran and Oman.

He said disputes over the alleged violations should be addressed through mechanisms established under the memorandum and expressed hope the process would continue "with dignity and honor" for Iran.

Pezeshkian also defended Iran's negotiating team, describing its members as "dedicated, expert and hardworking," and said criticism directed at them was unfair.

Separately, he said his administration was working with the heads of the three branches of government and the Supreme National Security Council to ease internet restrictions while taking security and infrastructure considerations into account.





