IRAQS BADR CHIEF URGES FACTIONS TO POSTPONE ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

Hadi al-Amiri, the head of Iraq's Badr Organization and a senior figure in the Iranian-alligned Popular Mobilization Forces, called on Iraqi factions to "postpone any response" to what he called "American-Saudi aggression on Iraq."

In a video carried by Iraqi media, Amiri urged the groups "to exercise restraint for the sake of Iraq's highest interests."

On July 29, US and Saudi strikes targeted Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Iraq, killing more than 20 people and injuring at least 30 others.

The Popular Mobilization Forces is the largest Shia paramilitary umbrella organization in Iraq and is seen as aligned with Iran. The Badr Organization is considered the largest group operating under it.