More than 10 children missing after boat capsizes in DR Congo

A wooden boat carrying about a dozen passengers capsized on a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving more than 10 children missing, civil society officials said late Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday on the Lulua River in Demba territory, Kasai-Central province, according to Marcel Masanka, the territory's civil society coordinator.

"The children, all about 10 years old, were crossing the river to pick caterpillars when the boat sank. The captain lost control due to strong water currents," Masanka told reporters, adding that rescue teams were continuing their search for the missing children.

Masanka said only the boat captain survived after swimming to shore. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

The accident highlights the risks faced by residents along the Lulua River, who regularly travel in artisanal boats, according to local media.

Masanka appealed to provincial authorities and partners to take urgent measures to prevent similar tragedies on the river.

Boat accidents are common in Congo, where many communities rely on waterways because of poor or impassable roads.





