Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign trilateral defense agreement

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are set to sign a trilateral defense agreement on Friday, security sources said.

The joint defense agreement among the three countries will be signed in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the sources added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed earlier on Friday for Saudi Arabia for a one-day working visit, where he is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan has been engaged in mediation efforts to end the US-Iran war, while Türkiye has played an active diplomatic role in efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.