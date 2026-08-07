UN Security Council condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned Sunday's suicide bombing outside a police station in northwestern Pakistan that left 16 people dead.

"The members of the Security Council condemn in the strongest terms, the heinous and cowardly suicide terrorist attack outside a police station in Kabal, Swat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan, on 2 August 2026," a council statement said.

Calling the bombing a "reprehensible act of terrorism," the council expressed its "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the victims' families, as well as the Pakistani government and people.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirm that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the statement said.

The council underlined the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of the attack accountable and bring them to justice.

It also urged all states to cooperate actively with Pakistan in line with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement added.

The council also called on states to combat threats to international peace and security posed by terrorist acts.

The bombing occurred on Sunday in Kabal town in the Swat Valley when a suicide bomber detonated explosives after police intercepted him as he tried to enter the police station.

Pakistan's northwestern and southwestern regions have seen an uptick in militant attacks in recent years, for which Islamabad blames Afghanistan-based militants affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Kabul denies the accusation.