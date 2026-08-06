Israel weighs further strikes in Lebanon amid Rome talks

Israel is considering additional military strikes in Lebanon as its army prepares for further escalation, Israeli media reported Wednesday, despite ongoing indirect negotiations between the two sides in Rome.

Israel's public broadcaster, citing unnamed Israeli sources, reported that the Israeli army's response to what it claimed were Hezbollah violations "has not ended," adding that additional options, including what it described as "sensitive operations," are under consideration.

The report said Lebanese officials were seeking to limit the scale of any Israeli response during the current round of US-mediated talks in the Italian capital, while hoping Washington would press Israel to avoid further escalation.

Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army is continuing preparations for a possible escalation and drawing up options for additional strikes in the coming hours following the first wave of attacks on southern Lebanon.

Separately, Channel 12 reported that the military had urged the political leadership to approve what it described as a "stronger and more decisive" response in Lebanon.

The reports followed an explosion targeting an Israeli force in the Majdal Zoun area of southern Lebanon earlier on Wednesday.

Israeli media said the blast caused casualties among the force, with four seriously wounded soldiers evacuated by military helicopters to Rambam Medical Center. The Israeli army has not issued an official casualty toll.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli strikes on the southern town of Tebnine killed one person and injured 12 others, while families fled the town of Mansouri after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning.

The developments came as the second day of the second round of indirect Lebanon-Israel talks was held in Rome. Five previous rounds were held in Washington as part of a US-sponsored negotiating process.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,333 people and injuring 12,250 others.



