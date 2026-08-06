TÜRKIYES NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR RETURN TO IRAN-US TALKS

Türkiye's National Security Council on Thursday called for the resumption of Iran-US talks, warning that renewed conflict could spread across the region and disrupt global trade routes.

It came in a statement issued after the council's meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"The risks and threats posed by the renewed conflict between Iran and the US spreading to regional countries and global trade routes were highlighted, and all parties were called on to refrain from the use of force and return to negotiations aimed at establishing lasting peace," it said in a statement.

The council also said it reviewed progress toward the goals of a "Terror-Free Türkiye" and a "terror-free region."

"Progress made toward the goals of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region was reviewed, and consultations were held on the next phases of efforts constituting a historic milestone in ensuring the security, stability and prosperity of our country," it said.

The statement stressed that "the international community should take a clear and uncompromising stance" against the Israeli administration's continued ceasefire violations, escalation of settler terrorism in Palestinian territories and provocative attacks targeting holy sites, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The council was also briefed on operations conducted at home and abroad against threats to Türkiye's national unity and survival, particularly those posed by the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETÖ and Daesh terror organizations, as well as recent international developments.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the national resistance against the July 15 coup attempt, the council reviewed the latest stage of the fight against FETÖ and said measures aimed at eliminating the "network of betrayal" would continue with vigilance.

The council described the NATO summit recently hosted by Türkiye as a "critical threshold" for the alliance's future and reaffirmed Ankara's constructive approach to sharing its advanced capabilities with allies.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the council said the strategic deadlock could not be overcome by turning neighboring areas, particularly the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, into conflict zones.

It urged the warring parties to reduce rising regional tensions and take concrete steps toward establishing peace.

The council also underlined the importance of Türkiye's multidimensional cooperation with neighboring Syria and Iraq for regional security, peace and prosperity.

It said Türkiye would continue to make the maximum possible contribution to processes aimed at strengthening regional solidarity.























