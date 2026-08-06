Vinicius Jr. signs new 6-year deal with Real Madrid

Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior reacts during halftime in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Real Madrid announced Thursday that Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior had signed a new six-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 2032.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player's contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a statement.

"Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history."

The 26-year-old, who had entered the final 12 months of his previous contract, reportedly attracted interest from English Premier League club Arsenal in recent weeks.

Vinicius shared Real Madrid's announcement on Instagram, writing: "Eight years at the Bernabeu are too short... Six more years, and then forever."

The Brazilian reportedly earned about €17.5 million ($20.2 million) annually under his previous deal and had sought a package worth around €30 million per year.

Vinicius has scored 128 goals in 375 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, helping the club win 14 trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga championships.

He finished runner-up in the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or voting and was named The Best FIFA Men's Player the same year.

Real Madrid also announced earlier Thursday the signing of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from German club RB Leipzig.