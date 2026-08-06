US announces sanctions targeting Cuban entities

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that the US has imposed sanctions on five Cuban entities and eight individuals accused of supporting the Cuban government's military procurement efforts.

"The Cuban Communist regime is a state sponsor of terrorism that spies on America, arms violent left-wing radicals, spreads poisonous Marxist ideology, and serves as a staging ground for Russia, China and Iran just 90 miles from our shores," Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio said the newly sanctioned individuals and entities were involved in procuring military equipment for Cuba's Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and security forces.

"As President Trump has said: The United States will not tolerate a rogue state harboring hostile military, intelligence and terror operations on our doorstep," Rubio said.

Rubio also issued a warning to third parties that continue to support the sanctioned entities, saying they could face additional US penalties.

"Anyone supporting, sponsoring, or providing services to these sanctioned actors is at risk of being sanctioned themselves. Foreign banks and other companies that provide services to, or hold funds for, these entities should terminate those activities immediately," Rubio said.

The measures were taken under President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14404, issued on May 1, which authorizes sanctions against individuals and organizations accused of repression in Cuba and threats to US national security and foreign policy, according to the statement.