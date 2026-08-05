TOP US, UK DIPLOMATS DISCUSS EUROPEAN SECURITY, IRANS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband at the US State Department in Washington (EPA Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to discuss European security, the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear ambitions, according to the State Department.

"The two discussed the importance of Europe taking on a greater role in its own security," said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a readout of the Washington, DC meeting.

Rubio and Miliband "reiterated their shared commitment to safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon," according to the readout.

Before the meeting, Rubio was asked whether the war in Ukraine would be among the topics of discussion and responded: "Of course, we are going to talk about Ukraine."

The meeting comes as Washington and London continue consultations on European security and regional challenges, including Iran's nuclear program and maritime security in the strategic waterway.

Miliband's visit is his first to the US capital since being named foreign secretary last month.