Iraqi Airways resumes direct flights to Moscow after months-long suspension

Iraqi Airways resumed direct flights between Baghdad and Moscow after a several-month suspension, Russia's Transport Ministry said Tuesday.

The first flight arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport earlier Tuesday, marking the resumption of regular direct air service between the Iraqi and Russian capitals.

Flights are scheduled to operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to the ministry. Iraqi Airways said the decision to resume the route was driven by growing demand for direct flights between Baghdad and Moscow.

The resumption comes as another Middle Eastern carrier prepares to restore direct service to the Russian capital.

Syrian Airlines said it will resume flights between Damascus and Moscow from Aug. 16.

The two developments expand direct air connections between Russia and the Middle East following interruptions to air service on several routes in recent years.