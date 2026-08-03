Zelensky appoints former defense minister, security council chief Umerov as head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister and National Security and Defense Council chief Rustem Umerov as head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Speaking in an address broadcast by Ukrainian television channels, Zelensky also named Ihor Klymenko as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Umerov most recently served as Ukraine's defense minister. Before taking over the post in 2023, he headed Ukraine's State Property Fund and was also a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

Klymenko has served as Ukraine's interior minister since 2023 after previously leading the National Police.

The appointments come amid a broader reshuffle in Ukraine's government and security institutions.

In recent weeks, Zelensky has announced several changes affecting the cabinet, the Security Service of Ukraine and the country's military leadership.