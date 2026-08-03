Iranian foreign minister discusses regional developments with Pakistani, Omani counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Pakistani and Omani counterparts on Monday to discuss regional developments, according to statements issued from Iran.

Araghchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviewed "the latest regional developments and the course of ongoing diplomatic efforts," according to a statement shared on Araghchi's Telegram account.

The two ministers stressed "the continuation of close cooperation and consultations aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

In a separate phone call, Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi "discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments," according to another statement.

No further details were provided.

Over the recent weeks, the US and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington attacking targets inside Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, particularly Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The escalation followed a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June and the launch of negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.