Donald Trump tells Iranians to negotiate or surrender

President Donald Trump lashed out Monday after Iran denied it was in negotiations with the United States, declaring in an angry social media post that a US military blockade will continue until there is a "Deal, or Total surrender."
Calling Iran "duplicitous" for "openly and proudly" saying it was not negotiating, Trump wrote: "Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades."
Trump described Iran's leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous", saying they had asked for talks on ending the war and then announced that no discussions were being held.
"Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished," he said in a post on Truth Social.