Acting US Attorney General orders cancellation of $1.8B anti-weaponization fund

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche ordered the cancellation of a $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund late Sunday, saying the move ended weeks of disagreement between the Trump administration and US senators.

The fund was intended to compensate people who claimed they had been unfairly targeted by federal agencies. It drew criticism, however, over concerns that its broad eligibility criteria could have allowed payments to people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The fund was established under a settlement that resolved President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), with the agreement also shielding the Trump family from tax audits.

"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions," Blanche wrote on the US social media platform X.

"We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress," he added.



