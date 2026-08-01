US general tells Pentagon he lacks naval forces to protect Israel

The top US commander in Europe privately warned the Pentagon that he lacks enough naval forces to keep defending Israel from ballistic missile attacks, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command, told senior Pentagon officials that without another Navy destroyer, he would have to prioritize defense of the US "homeland" over Israel, according to officials.

A US defense official said the warning follows a common practice in which senior commanders alert the Pentagon when resource shortages create operational risks as they compete for limited forces and weapons.

The warning comes as the five-month conflict intensifies after peace talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed, with sustained attacks reportedly depleting US stocks of key defensive weapons.

The Navy has faced growing pressure as the Trump administration ordered a blockade of Iranian ports following Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil shipments and trade.

US destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean have long helped defend Israel, using advanced radar and missile systems to intercept projectiles launched by Iran and Tehran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

The European Command oversees these Mediterranean operations while also maintaining readiness against potential Russian threats to NATO territory.

The Navy operates five destroyers from Rota, Spain, with a sixth expected later this year. However, officials said the pace of the Iran war has created maintenance challenges, reducing ship availability.