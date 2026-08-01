Israeli police on Saturday dispersed a protest by ultra-Orthodox Jews in central Jerusalem against a cafe opening during the Jewish Sabbath.

Haredi protesters broke through police barriers outside the Basmta cafe on Agripas Street, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The protesters clashed with patrons of the cafe who had formed a human chain at its entrance.

Footage showed some patrons pulling the prayer shawls, known as tallit, worn by protesters who attempted to enter the cafe.

Police intervened and used batons to disperse the demonstrators.

Yisrael Beiteinu party leader and Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman arrived at the site. As he left, protesters shouted: "Lieberman, go back to communist Russia."

Lieberman was born in 1958 in Chisinau, the capital of present-day Moldova, which was then part of the Soviet Union. He emigrated to Israel at the age of 20.

"Drinking a cup of coffee on Saturday morning cannot become an act of heroism," he said.

"The vandalism we see behind me only proves that these people should direct their energy toward confronting Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis," he added, referring to the Haredi community's refusal to perform military service.

The cafe, opened this spring, has become a focus of protests by ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Haredi Jews follow a strict religious lifestyle and largely separate themselves from secular society, dedicating much of their lives to studying the Torah.

They regard the Sabbath as a sacred day devoted to worship, during which work and commercial activities, including opening shops and cafes, are prohibited.

Haredim constitute about 13% of Israel's population of more than 10 million. Many refuse military service on religious grounds, arguing that integration into secular society threatens their identity.