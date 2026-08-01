US, ISRAEL PREPARING MAJOR STRIKES ON IRANS ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

The US and Israel are preparing for what could become one of the most intense bombing campaigns against Iranian energy infrastructure, with strikes possible during the weekend, CBS News reported Friday.

The report said there had been discussion of wrapping up any campaign before financial markets open Monday, given concerns about economic fallout, though no firm deadline was set. Israel has been briefed and is coordinating with Washington, but President Donald Trump had not yet issued final authorization, according to sources.

An Israeli official told CBS News that Israel was not aware of any decision to resume full-scale military operations and had not been asked to join strikes against Iran.

Speaking at a Camp David Cabinet meeting, Trump said, "We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore.'"

White House spokesman Karoline Leavitt said the US "will win," and that Iran would not be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon under Trump's watch.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the agency was "locked and loaded" but declined to discuss targets ahead of a presidential decision.

The report said power plants and refineries were likely targets, with US officials also weighing cutting electricity to Tehran.

A separate report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing US officials, noted that the new attacks were authorized at the Camp David presidential retreat.

The officials, speaking to the WSJ, reported that Trump may halt the strikes and return to negotiations with Iran if there is "immediate progress on the diplomatic front."

Citing a senior Iranian security official, the Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran prepared "a comprehensive plan" to retaliate against any potential US strikes.

Describing the reports of newly planned strikes against Iranian targets as a "form of recklessness," the official told Tasnim, "We have prepared a comprehensive plan to respond, which includes critical infrastructure in both Israel and the United States' energy infrastructure in the region, and we are ready to implement it."

The official also claimed that Iran has "capability and the will" to retaliate against US-Israeli strikes.