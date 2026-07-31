Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard,' wants to 'win' war

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington will continue striking Iran "very hard," adding that the US wants to "win" the war.

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland, Trump said: "We just want to win. We're doing very well. We're trying to be as nice as you can be in a situation like that. But they're being decimated."

"It's very simple," he said, adding: "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

"We'll be hitting Iran very hard, and at some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore'," Trump added.

The US president also rejected reports suggesting Iran remains in a strong position.

"Iran is doing very poorly," he said. "They've been very dishonest. They've been very dishonorable to deal with."

Trump compared the war on Iran with previous US wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan, saying the US has been involved for only five months and it has "obliterated" Iran's military capacity.

On negotiations with Iran, Trump said: "I'm losing faith in them because they do lie."

"We were in the midst of a negotiation. I'm waiting for Steve (Witkoff) to call me, I was in negotiation, and instead I got a call from Pete (Hegseth) that they just shot five missiles at one of our bases in Jordan, and we have bases in Jordan," he added.