Trump Media launches paid data feed offering real-time access to Truth Social posts

Trump Media and Technology Group has launched a paid data service offering subscribers real-time access to posts on Truth Social, including those by President Donald Trump, CNBC reported Saturday.

The new application programming interface, called Truth API, launched Aug. 1 and is designed to provide businesses with "a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform's most market-moving Truths," interim Chief Executive Officer Kevin McGurn said in a statement announcing the service.

While the announcement does not mention Trump by name, his account is the largest on Truth Social, with about 13 million followers, and is often where he first announces major policy decisions, including updates related to the war with Iran.

Trump's family is the largest shareholder in Trump Media, the publicly traded company that owns Truth Social.

The launch comes days after Democratic senators Adam Schiff of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether the company is violating securities laws.

"This appears to be an outrageous abuse of the President's office for his personal benefit that undermines everyday investors and the integrity of our markets, while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy insiders," they wrote in a letter to SEC Chair Paul Atkins dated Tuesday.

"Markets already move on Truth Social posts," McGurn said. "Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform's most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream."