Palestinian Liberation Organization says Israel closed over 93% of occupier attack investigations without charges

Israeli settlers, are seen illegally taking building materials from a Palestinian owned home under constructions, as they take part in an organised march [AFP]

Israeli authorities have closed more than 93% of investigations into attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank without filing indictments, the Palestine Liberation Organization said Saturday.

The figure appeared in a weekly report by the PLO's National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements on violations committed by Israeli occupiers and the military.

"Occupier crimes are an extension of a coordinated policy between occupiers and the (Israeli) occupation army under explicit government cover," the report said.

It said "more than 93% of investigation files concerning settler attacks were closed without indictments being filed."

The report said occupier violence has intensified since the beginning of 2026 and evolved into "organized practices that complement the policies of the occupation forces."

- 'Political cover' for occupier attacks

It accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his government, particularly Defense Minister Israel Katz, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, of providing political backing for occupier attacks.

According to the report, the attacks are aimed at displacing Palestinian farming and pastoral communities and seizing their land while perpetrators enjoy widespread impunity.

Citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the report said more than 1,330 occupier attacks had been documented in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026.

It said the attacks included arson targeting homes and mosques, damage to agricultural facilities and water networks, and violence that forced Palestinian families, as well as Bedouin and pastoral communities, to leave their homes.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli occupiers carried out about 12,500 attacks in the West Bank during the first 1,000 days of Israel's war in Gaza, killing 82 Palestinians, starting 890 fires and establishing 200 illegal settlement outposts.

According to official Palestinian figures, Israeli military and occupier attacks in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,182 Palestinians, injured about 13,000 others and resulted in the arrest of 24,600 people.