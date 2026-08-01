WHITE HOUSE USES ANTI-TRUMP SINGER BAD BUNNYS MUSIC FOR ICE VIDEO

News World White House uses anti-Trump singer Bad Bunny's music for ICE video

White House uses anti-Trump singer Bad Bunny's music for ICE video

The White House drew widespread social media attention and backlash after posting an official video featuring Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny’s song “LA MuDANZA” to promote U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation operations.

The White House has used a song by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, a well-known opponent of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, as music for a video about operations by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



The clip, which shows arrests of migrants, drew criticism on social media and can now only be viewed on TikTok without the music of the song "La MuDANZA" (The Move) from the album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" (I should have taken more photos).



It is unclear whether the missing audio is due to a complaint by the artist or his team. Bad Bunny has so far not commented publicly on the video.



The artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the best-known critics of Trump's deportation policies and one of the most globally successful musicians of his generation.



At the Grammy Awards in February, the 32-year-old said, "ICE out." Due to concerns about possible ICE operations at his concerts, he skipped performances on the US mainland on his most recent world tour. His Spanish-language Super Bowl half-time show also became a political message, and Trump later sharply criticized the appearance.



The use of the song is particularly striking: "La MuDANZA" is in part about returning to Puerto Rico and ties to home. The lyric "Applause for mum and dad because they really delivered" becomes in the government clip: "Applause for Donald J Trump because he really delivered."











