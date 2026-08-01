Moscow mayor says over 6,000 Ukrainian drones targeted Russian capital in July

More than 6,000 Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region in July, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Saturday.

In a statement on the Russian social media platform Max, Sobyanin said that the scale of aerial attacks on the Russian capital has significantly increased in the last months.

"In the period from 00:00 on July 1 to 23:59 on July 31, 6,225 UAVs flew toward the Moscow region," he said.

According to publicly reported incidents, the reported figure marks a sharp increase from the same period a year earlier, when the number of Ukrainian drones targeting the Moscow region was generally counted in the dozens or, at most, the hundreds over the course of a month.

He added that Russian air defenses destroyed 780 drones flying over Moscow during the month.

Ukraine recently has stepped up long-range drone attacks targeting Moscow and other regions deep inside Russia.

Russian authorities regularly report intercepting drones approaching the capital, with attacks frequently disrupting flights at Moscow's airports.



