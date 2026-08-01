CAR BOMB NEAR POLICE STATION INJURES 10 IN COLOMBIAS BORDER CITY OF CUCUTA

Car bomb near police station injures 10 in Colombia's border city of Cucuta

At least 10 people, including seven police officers, were injured after a car bomb exploded near a police station in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, authorities said Saturday.

The overnight blast occurred near the city's Central de Abastos wholesale market, one of Cucuta's main commercial hubs, according to Colombian broadcaster Blu Radio.

Authorities have not identified those responsible and said an investigation is underway.

Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela, has long faced security challenges due to the presence of armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN), dissident factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the criminal organization Clan del Golfo.

Following the explosion, Norte de Santander Gov. William Villamizar canceled a scheduled visit to the municipality of Chitaga to oversee the security situation in the Cucuta metropolitan area.

The blast also prompted the temporary closure of the nearby Central de Abastos wholesale market while security forces searched for additional threats and authorities assessed the damage.



