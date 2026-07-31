US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran

The U.S. and ⁠Israel are planning ⁠a bombing campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, ⁠with strikes possible throughout the weekend, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to ⁠give the ⁠final go-ahead for the strikes, according to sources cited by CBS.

The campaign would be one of ⁠the harshest yet against Iranian energy infrastructure during the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, CBS reported, adding that ⁠there ‌was ‌discussion about concluding ⁠the strikes ‌before financial markets open on Monday.









