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News World US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran

US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran

The United States and Israel are planning a major bombing campaign targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, with airstrikes potentially launching over the weekend, according to a CBS News report citing multiple U.S. sources.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 01,2026 01:18 AM
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US, ISRAEL PLANNING TO BOMBARD ENERGY-RELATED TARGETS IN IRAN

The U.S. and ⁠Israel are planning ⁠a bombing campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, ⁠with strikes possible throughout the weekend, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to ⁠give the ⁠final go-ahead for the strikes, according to sources cited by CBS.

The campaign would be one of ⁠the harshest yet against Iranian energy infrastructure during the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, CBS reported, adding that ⁠there ‌was ‌discussion about concluding ⁠the strikes ‌before financial markets open on Monday.