Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel was "very happy" ⁠with an agreement reached ⁠by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed ⁠Palestinian groups in Gaza.

"We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they've been very good," Trump said. "Will it go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex ⁠situation ⁠over there."

Trump called the agreement a major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to disarm Hamas.

"It's a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed ⁠by it, and they're surprised by it."

On Thursday, Trump called the deal a "major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in Gaza.

The president ⁠also ‌said ‌the deal would be ⁠carried out in phases, ‌with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International ⁠Stabilization Force working ⁠with a new Palestinian police force ⁠to secure the enclave.







