Rubio says now most countries in Western Hemisphere have pro-American governments

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday argued that US influence across the Western Hemisphere has rebounded under President Donald Trump, saying an "overwhelming majority" of countries in the region are now led by pro-American governments.

During a Cabinet meeting alongside Trump at Camp David, Rubio said: "For the first time in 15, 20 years, the overwhelming majority of the countries in the Western Hemisphere have all led by pro-American leaders and pro-American governments."

He called the situation "an extraordinary achievement."

"Virtually every election that's happened in the Western Hemisphere, since you were elected president, has elected someone who is pro-American," Rubio said, referring to Trump.

Since April 2025, voters in Ecuador, Bolivia, Honduras, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru have voted to elect conservative leaders, reflecting a right-wing wave across Latin America.