US launches new strikes against Iran

The US military launched strikes against Iran on Wednesday evening in response to "attempted Iranian attacks" on American forces in the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a post on US social media company X.

The strikes came hours after President Donald Trump vowed a "very hard" response after a drone struck a US-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker in Egypt.

"We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming," he added.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.