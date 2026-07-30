Poland was ready to shoot down suspected Russian missile, premier says

Poland was prepared to shoot down a suspected Russian cruise missile that entered its airspace during a large-scale attack on Ukraine if it had continued deeper into Polish territory, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday.

The missile crossed into southeastern Poland at around 3.40 am (0140GMT) during an overnight Russian bombardment of targets in western Ukraine, according to Polish officials.

"It appears that it was a Russian missile, although we do not yet have 100% certainty about exactly what type it was," Tusk told reporters in Warsaw.

"We were ready to shoot down the missile if it had continued its flight," he added.

Initial reports indicated that the object may have been a Russian Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile. Polish authorities said an investigation was underway to establish its precise type, route and the circumstances in which it entered the country.

The incident occurred as Russia launched a major wave of missiles and drones against Ukraine. Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled, while ground-based air defense and radar systems were placed on heightened alert.

Tusk said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously warned him that Kyiv had information indicating Russia was preparing a large-scale attack.

Polish authorities have not reported casualties from the incident. Investigators and military personnel were examining the area where the missile or its debris was believed to have fallen.

Warsaw has repeatedly said it will respond decisively to objects posing a direct threat, while stressing that commanders must assess their trajectory, identification and the danger posed by falling debris before ordering an interception.

The latest violation is likely to renew debate over when Poland should intercept missiles or drones approaching or entering its airspace during Russian attacks on neighboring Ukraine.

Poland and other NATO members strengthened air defense deployments on the alliance's eastern flank after Russian drones crossed into Polish territory in September 2025. Polish and allied aircraft shot down drones judged to pose an immediate danger during that incident.

Russian missiles have entered or approached Polish airspace on several occasions since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.





