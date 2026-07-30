Türkiye targets FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 qualification: Federation chief

Turkish Basketball Federation President Hidayet Turkoglu said Türkiye's top priority is to secure qualification for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar following the national team's recent successes.

Speaking to Anadolu, Turkoglu said the Turkish men's national team's unbeaten 6-0 campaign in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers was a significant achievement.

"We achieved European runners-up finish after many years in EuroBasket 2025. It is also very valuable for us that our players completed the first group stage with six wins. I would like to congratulate both our head coach and our players on this achievement. Following our success at the European Championship, our ambitions have grown even bigger," he said.

Turkoglu said the team's performances showed that anything is possible in tournament basketball and expressed confidence in the squad.

He praised the team's chemistry and said players competing in the NBA, EuroLeague and Turkish League were eager to join the national team once their club seasons ended.

"I believe we will begin preparing for our games in August with a strong and complete squad. They have earned their place here through their performances and fighting spirit, and I expect us to be at full strength in August," he added.

Turkoglu also said Turkish clubs have represented the country successfully in European competitions and backed their participation in the proposed NBA Europe project.

"Our clubs have represented Turkish basketball in the best possible way over the past eight years. Having a Turkish club involved in the NBA Europe project is also very important for us. It also means a great deal to us to have our clubs competing in FIBA competitions and representing our country. I wish all of our clubs the best of luck," he said.

Turkoglu also called on basketball fans to support the Turkish women's national team at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 4-13.





