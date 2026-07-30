NATO says Polish airspace violation caused by Russian missile: Report

NATO said that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace and landed inside Poland during Moscow's overnight strikes on Ukraine, according to Polish broadcaster TVP World.

In a statement sent by email to TVP World on Thursday, a NATO spokesperson said: "In response to a Russian missile of currently unknown type that entered Polish airspace and later crashed into Polish territory - one of many missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine overnight - NATO and Poland activated their air and ground defences."

The missile came down near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border, where it left an impact crater estimated to be about 10 meters (33 feet) wide, TVP World reported.

Polish authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to the report, said preliminary findings indicate the object was likely a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, although investigators are still working to conclusively determine its type and origin.

He added that there was no evidence Poland had been deliberately targeted and said the missile landed in an uninhabited area, resulting in no casualties or property damage.

Tusk also noted that the Polish military had been prepared to intercept the missile had it continued deeper into Polish airspace.

The incident occurred during a large-scale Russian missile and drone barrage against western Ukraine, which prompted Poland to deploy fighter aircraft to safeguard its airspace, according to TVP World.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on US social media platform X that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile had crossed into Polish airspace, "violating NATO airspace," while Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the weapon is used exclusively by Russia's strategic aviation forces.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian side on the claims.





