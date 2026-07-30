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News World Byzantine arrowheads discovered at Malazgirt Battlefield

Byzantine arrowheads discovered at Malazgirt Battlefield

Arrowheads linked to 11th-century Byzantine military technology have been uncovered during archaeological excavations in Malazgirt. The finds underscore the strategic importance of the Taşbaşı area in the historic Battle of Malazgirt.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 30,2026 09:19 AM
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BYZANTINE ARROWHEADS DISCOVERED AT MALAZGIRT BATTLEFIELD

BYZANTINE ARROWHEADS FOUND IN MALAZGIRT

As part of archaeological work launched in 2020 with the support of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to identify the Malazgirt battlefield, arrowheads reflecting 11th-century Byzantine military technology were uncovered.

The arrowheads were found in a strategic area known in historical sources as the "Taşbaşı locality," located about 500 meters southeast of Malazgirt Inner Castle. Previous excavations in the same area had also uncovered numerous siege arrowheads and Byzantine coins. The new discoveries once again highlighted the strategic importance of the Taşbaşı area in the Battle of Malazgirt.