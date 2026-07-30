Byzantine arrowheads discovered at Malazgirt Battlefield

BYZANTINE ARROWHEADS FOUND IN MALAZGIRT

As part of archaeological work launched in 2020 with the support of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to identify the Malazgirt battlefield, arrowheads reflecting 11th-century Byzantine military technology were uncovered.

The arrowheads were found in a strategic area known in historical sources as the "Taşbaşı locality," located about 500 meters southeast of Malazgirt Inner Castle. Previous excavations in the same area had also uncovered numerous siege arrowheads and Byzantine coins. The new discoveries once again highlighted the strategic importance of the Taşbaşı area in the Battle of Malazgirt.