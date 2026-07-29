Half of England officially in drought as heat wave peaks: Environment Agency

Half of England has officially been declared in drought following record-low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures, the Environment Agency said Wednesday.

Seven areas are now officially in drought: East Anglia; Hertfordshire and all of London; Thames Valley; Hampshire and the Isle of Wight; Devon and Cornwall; the West Midlands; and Wessex, covering Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and South Gloucestershire.

The announcement comes as the fourth heat wave of the year is expected to peak Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 35C (95F).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London.

The alert remains in place until Thursday, with the agency warning that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The dry conditions follow last summer's drought, with the UK facing more extreme weather fueled by human-caused climate change, largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels.

A Met Office assessment warned that fires could become "exceptionally severe" if they break out in parts of London, the South East and eastern England because of the hot, dry conditions.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said emergency services in England and Wales have responded to 706 wildfires so far in 2026, with 208 incidents recorded from July 16-28 alone.

The council said the latest figures, which do not include wildfires elsewhere in the UK, such as a major blaze in the Cairngorms in Scotland, show "how quickly wildfire activity can increase during prolonged periods of hot and dry weather."





