LIBYAS SUPREME COUNCIL OF STATE RE-ELECTS TAKALA AS PRESIDENT

Libya's Supreme Council of State on Wednesday re-elected Mohammed Takala as its president for a fourth consecutive one-year term.

A total of 138 of the council's 142 members attended the voting session, meeting the required legal quorum, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

In a runoff held during a session broadcast live on state-run Al-Wataniya television, Takala secured 80 votes to defeat council member Abu Al-Qasim Qazit, who received 56.

Five candidates contested the leadership election: Takala, former council president Abdul Rahman Swehli, and council members Qazit, Salah Maito and Mustafa Al-Turaiki.

Takala led the first round with 62 votes, followed by Qazit with 34, Maito with 25, Swehli with 12 and Al-Turaiki with four.

Takala was first elected president of the advisory body on Aug. 6, 2023, after defeating his predecessor, Khaled Al-Mishri, by 67 votes to 62.

The council is expected to elect two deputy presidents later Wednesday.

The vote marked the 11th leadership election for the Supreme Council of State. Members of the council's presidential bureau serve one-year terms beginning on the date of their election.

The Supreme Council of State was established under the 2015 Libyan Political Agreement signed in Skhirat, Morocco. It serves as an advisory body on draft legislation and constitutional matters.

The council also works with the House of Representatives to reach consensus on appointments to sovereign positions, as well as constitutional and electoral issues, making it a key player in Libya's ongoing political process.





