Türkiye showcases International Astronautical Congress to foreign diplomats ahead of Antalya gathering

Türkiye on Tuesday presented this year's International Astronautical Congress (IAC) to ambassadors and foreign mission representatives ahead of the world's largest annual space gathering, which the country will host in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in October.

The congress, organized annually by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), will take place on Oct. 5-9 at the Antalya NEST Congress Center under the coordination of Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and co-hosted by SAHA Istanbul.

Speaking at a promotional reception in Ankara, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the event would provide a platform for governments, researchers, industry leaders, and international organizations to strengthen cooperation in the space sector.

"We want IAC 2026 to open new channels of dialogue, connect scientific communities, foster new industrial partnerships and inspire the young people who will shape the future of space," Kacir said.

He said the global space economy has surpassed $600 billion and is projected to approach $1.8 trillion by 2035, making investment in space increasingly important for innovation, economic competitiveness and technological development.

Kacir described the congress as one of the world's leading forums for the space community and said hosting the event reflects Türkiye's ambition to play a larger role in the global space sector.

He said this year's theme, "The World Needs More Space," highlights the need to expand access to space opportunities and strengthen international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

"At a time of growing geopolitical fragmentation, space remains one of the few fields where countries with different priorities can still work together, exchange knowledge and build common ground," he said.