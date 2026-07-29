Trump says his meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu were 'very good'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he held productive meetings with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC.

"Great Honor to meet with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Many things were discussed. The meeting went very well!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a separate message, he said his meeting with Netanyahu was also successful.

"Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, along with myself and Representatives. Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed," Trump said.

The meetings took place at the White House as Trump hosted the two leaders separately for discussions on major international issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East.

Both Zelenskyy and Netanyahu attended the funeral of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month.





