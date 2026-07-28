Iran urges regional cooperation to restore stability in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Monday for closer regional cooperation to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz, blaming what he described as "US aggression" for tensions in the strategic waterway.

Araghchi made the remarks during separate phone calls with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported Tuesday.

The talks covered bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, according to the report.

Araghchi stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation and intensify joint diplomatic efforts to promote stability across the region and "eliminate the state of instability in the Strait of Hormuz resulting from the aggressive actions of the United States."

A cautious calm has prevailed in the region since Friday after the US and Iran halted attacks following a 13-day escalation that began July 11.

During the escalation, the US carried out strikes inside Iran, while Tehran responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.

The hostilities erupted despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June calling for an end to the fighting and the start of negotiations on a broader agreement to conclude the war launched by Israel and the US on Feb. 28.

President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 8 after tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, incidents Washington blamed on Tehran.

Washington has demanded that Iran halt attacks on vessels and guarantee freedom of navigation through the strait. Tehran, however, insists that ship traffic through waters adjacent to its coastline be governed by a mechanism under its supervision.



