US officials say sanctions may hurt Iran more than strikes

US officials are of the view that pressuring Tehran with sanctions would damage the country more than bombs, Axios reported Tuesday, claiming there is a deepening economic crisis inside Iran.

"The Iranians want to stop being bombed and they want money," a senior US official said. "But that's almost in reverse order. They really want the money first."

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran had requested talks on a deal after he paused US strikes over the weekend following 13 days of attacks. Iran denied the claim.

Mediators from Oman, Qatar and Pakistan are trying to turn the pause into a lasting ceasefire. One proposal would give Iran and Oman a role in managing Strait of Hormuz traffic, modeled on the Malacca and Singapore straits framework, the report said.

"Some of the Iranians want this. Others don't. That's part of the issue," the senior administration official said.

Iran is seeking guarantees against future US attacks, access to frozen assets and sanctions relief. Trump opposes rewarding Tehran and insists it surrender its remaining nuclear material, according to the report.

A US official said sanctions and the naval blockade will take longer than bombing to pressure Iran, potentially increasing Republican political risks over the war and higher gas prices.