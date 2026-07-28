Taliban leader restricts smartphone use by Afghan officials

The Taliban leader issued an instruction around June 15 prohibiting smartphone use by Afghan officials, including those at educational and health facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a quarterly report released on Tuesday.



The instruction states that smartphone use is punishable by termination of employment and legal action, according to the report.



Some Taliban departments interpreted the instruction as a ban on smartphone use in offices, while others interpreted it as a complete ban on personal smartphone possession. Employees' smartphones were confiscated and destroyed at some offices, the report said.



Taliban government spokespeople, however, continue to use social media to report on the daily activities of their respective administrations. There have been no reports of restrictions on computer use, which remains permitted.



It was also not clear whether the directive applies to all Afghan officials or only to Taliban security forces. The directive was initially reported to have been announced by the military deputy of the Supreme Court.



Following reports of the ban in mid-June, videos circulated on social media showing Taliban members smashing their phones as part of an obedience campaign.



Taliban members are active on social media, mainly on X, where they wage what they describe as a "media war" against their opponents. The smartphones are considered a key means of communication in Afghanistan.



