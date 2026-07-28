Russia calls on US to clarify situation on Alaska ‘agreements’ before new Ukraine peace proposals

Russia on Monday called on the US to clarify the situation regarding "agreements" reached between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during their summit in Alaska before putting forward any new Ukraine peace proposals.

At a press briefing in the town of Rzhev in Russia's Tver region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks on proposals made at the Alaska summit in August last year having failed.

"A logical question arises, one that for some reason hasn't been addressed by the State Department or anywhere else: who exactly failed to implement the so-called Anchorage Formula, which truly could have led to peace?" Zakharova said.

Calling on the clarification of this issue, particularly as to how quickly the State Department addressed this matter, Zakharova said that Russia, for its part, reaffirms its readiness for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war, but "based on the mutual understandings reached, including in Alaska."

She reaffirmed Moscow's readiness for possible discussions, proposals, and ideas on the issue.

"But, frankly speaking, since you referred to this quote from Mr. Rubio, perhaps, first of all, before discussing something new … it would probably still be right to somehow clarify the old, in particular, in these discussions that have already taken place on the relevant ideas," Zakharova added.

AT a press conference Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Rubio commented on a question concerning the proposals in Alaska and their current relevance, saying those proposals have failed.

"You can't have a peace deal unless both sides agree to it, and the Ukrainians would not agree to it, and so that's why that effort didn't work. So we'll have to find new suggestions and new ideas, because certainly that one, it was not acceptable in Ukraine at the time, and I don't think it's acceptable to them now either. In fact, it's probably less acceptable to them," Rubio said.

"So if-when peace comes, it'll be because of some new idea and some new concepts, and we're prepared to offer some of those in the right setting and forum. If the opportunity presents itself and the conditions are right, we're prepared to play that role in a positive way," he added.

Russian officials have, in recent times, accused the US of drifting away from what they described as "understandings" reached during Putin and Trump's summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

The US and Russian presidents met in Anchorage, a city in US state of Alaska in August 2025, which led to a 28-point peace plan, later revised to 20 points. Ukraine, however, is said to have rejected any territorial concessions and thus there was no agreement to move forward.

THREAT TO ENERGY MARKETS



Zakharova also commented on other foreign policy issues, saying attempts to undermine Russia's energy cooperation with its partners through sanctions amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz will lead to "further market destabilization,"

She said this will also lead to the "fragmentation of global trade, inflation, a decline in prosperity, and a worsening of growth prospects in most countries of the world, which will hit the poorest countries that are dependent on imported energy, fertilizers, and food the hardest."

Russia, the spokeswoman said, will soon announce retaliatory measures to the EU's 21st sanctions package, and argued that ties between Moscow and London deteriorated as a consequence of the UK's "anti-Russian measures."

She added that Russia is also closely monitoring Japan's statements regarding nuclear weapons.

In this context, she said that the potential inclusion of a nuclear component into Tokyo's "accelerated remilitarization process" will create "new challenges" to Russia's security.

"We are talking specifically about the Far East; this will not contribute to regional stability in general," Zakharova said.