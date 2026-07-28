Israeli occupiers injure Palestinians near Jerusalem, seize West Bank home

Israeli occupiers injured several Palestinians, including women and elderly people, during an attack late Monday on a Bedouin community near occupied East Jerusalem, while others seized a house under construction and attempted to steal livestock in the occupied West Bank.

The Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli occupiers backed by Israeli forces attacked residents of the Al-Arara Bedouin community near Jaba, assaulting several Palestinians. It added that Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching the injured.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams were initially denied access to the area but later evacuated two Palestinians who sustained injuries in the assault to a hospital in Jaba.

Local sources also said that Israeli occupiers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the Jaba roundabout, damaging several cars. No injuries were reported.

Separately, Israeli forces detained Qusai Ghaith, the son of Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith, after raiding the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

The sources said Israeli forces beat Qusai before taking him to a detention and interrogation center in Jerusalem.

In the central West Bank, Israeli occupiers seized a house under construction belonging to Palestinian resident Ezzedine Tahseen in the village of Deir Ammar west of Ramallah, according to local sources.

In eastern Ramallah, Israeli occupiers stormed a livestock pen belonging to a Palestinian farmer in the village of Burqa and attempted to steal animals before residents forced them to withdraw, the sources added.

Further north, Israeli occupiers opened live fire during an attack on the outskirts of Asira al-Qibliya village south of Nablus before Israeli forces raided the village. No injuries or arrests were reported.

On Friday, Israeli occupiers backed by the army attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces also imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids, and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.