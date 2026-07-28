Jordan army says it downed drone in eastern desert

The Jordanian army on Tuesday said it downed a drone in the eastern desert near Iraq and Saudi Arabia, without specifying its origin.

"As part of its monitoring and surveillance system, the Royal Jordanian Air Force dealt with a drone that violated Jordanian airspace in the early hours of Tuesday morning," the military said in a statement.

It added that "the drone was successfully shot down in the eastern desert within the Kingdom's territory".

The statement did not specify the source of the drone.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a drone near the Jordanian border that did not enter Israeli airspace, adding that it was still determining from where it was launched.

Jordan has been repeatedly targeted since war resumed between Iran and the United States earlier this month.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted two drones near the border with Jordan, while the Jordanian army confirmed it had downed them.

Two US service members were killed this month as a result of Iranian strikes on Jordan.

Amman insists that Jordan does not host foreign military bases, but limited forces from several countries are deployed at some Jordanian army bases under cooperation and training agreements.