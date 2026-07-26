2nd consecutive day passes without US strikes on Iran after 2 weeks of bombardment as mediators intensify diplomacy

Iran passed a second consecutive night without reported US airstrikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment, as Pakistan and Qatar intensified mediation efforts to secure a broader de-escalation between Washington and Tehran.

No explosions or air raid reports were recorded across Iran overnight into Sunday, according to an Anadolu tracking of developments after the previous night also passed without announced strikes.

The pause follows two weeks of US attacks targeting military infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone facilities, naval assets and logistics sites, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The latest lull comes as mediators Pakistan and Qatar have intensified the exchange of messages between the US and Iran after the two warring sides communicated their responses to a joint formula to end their months-long war, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

On Thursday, Iran's Health Ministry said that 57 people were killed and 629 others were injured in the latest wave of US attacks.

Earlier this week, Islamabad and Doha proposed a joint de-escalation formula, urging the US and Iran to return to their pre-July 9 positions "as a first step" to resume stalled talks to permanently end the conflict, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Iran confirmed it received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.

However, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 8 after renewed military escalation.

Washington has demanded that Tehran halt attacks on commercial shipping and guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has insisted that vessel transits be governed by a mechanism it administers through the strategic waterway along its coastline.

On Saturday, Trump directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the decision.



