Russian strikes kill 1, injure 12, Zelenskyy claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Sunday that overnight Russian strikes killed one person and injured 12 others across Ukraine.

He said three people were injured in a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, while one person was killed and nine others, including two children, were wounded in a drone strike on residential buildings in the Kharkiv region.

"My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on US social media platform X. "State Emergency Service units are continuing to put out the fire at an ordinary building supply hypermarket in Kryvyi Rih."

Zelenskyy said Russia launched eight missiles and 136 drones overnight, with many intercepted. He said the attacks targeted Kyiv and the Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv regions.

He added that Russia had launched nearly 1,700 drones, more than 1,630 guided bombs and 95 missiles against Ukraine over the past week, more than half of them ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces carried out overnight precision strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and infrastructure at the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region used to receive and store military cargo and fuel for Ukrainian forces.

The ministry added that 1,333 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed across the country, in annexed Crimea and over the Black Sea.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to ongoing war.



