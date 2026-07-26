Over 700,000 evacuated as Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China

Typhoon Noul, the strongest typhoon to hit China so far this year, made landfall in the city of Huizhou, southern Guangdong province on Sunday, bringing destructive winds and heavy rain, and forcing the evacuation of over 700,000 people, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.

The landfall also grounded more than 1,000 flights in Guangzhou and Shenzhen provinces, and Hong Kong, prompting the government to allocate 100 million yuan ($14.79 million) for post-typhoon recovery.

The National Meteorological Centre issued its first red typhoon warning of the year-the highest alert level in a four-tier system-on Saturday evening.

Besides flight disruptions, more than 190 cross-border high-speed rail services were also cancelled on Sunday.

Typhoon Noul, the year's 12th tropical cyclone, was the first typhoon to hit Guangdong this year and the strongest to make landfall in China so far in 2026.

Noul is now expected to move inland, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to provinces including Jiangxi, Hunan and Hubei.

The National Meteorological Center forecast heavy to torrential rain over the next 24 hours across much of Guangdong, southern Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, and southeastern Taiwan.

As of Sunday, Guangdong evacuated 715,351 people as authorities imposed full or partial "five suspensions" measures, halting classes, work, production, transport, and business activities in 12 cities.



