TRUMP SAYS FULL-SCALE WAR WITH IRAN ‘IF WE DONT GET 100% OF WHAT WE WANT’: REPORT

Trump says full-scale war with Iran ‘if we don't get 100% of what we want’: Report

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was considering resuming a full-scale war with Iran "if we don't get 100% of what we want."

In a phone call with French News Channel LCI, Trump said that he would resume a full-scale war with Iran "if we don't get 100% of what we want, absolutely."

According to a report by Axios, Trump directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran on Friday, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks.

After approving daily strikes for the previous 13 days, Trump reportedly declined to authorize Friday's plan. It remains unclear whether the pause is temporary or marks a broader shift.

When asked if he has any message for his European allies, Trump responded by saying: "They're lucky they have me as their friend."

Trump did not comment when asked if he was considering imposing more tariffs on the EU, saying: "I don't want to comment on that. Thank you very much."

On Friday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the European Union after accusing the bloc of unfairly targeting major US technology companies with multibillion-dollar fines.

"The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, citing penalties imposed on Apple, Meta, Amazon and Google.

He also said the penalties imposed by the EU "will be entirely reversed" and that his administration expects to impose "a substantial TARIFF" on the European Union "at the earliest possible moment."