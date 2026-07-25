Ukraine hits Russia as far as Urals, two dead near border: Moscow

Ukraine launched more than 300 drones into Russia Saturday, Moscow said, killing at least two people in a border region and hitting as far as the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Kyiv has intensified its retaliatory strikes deep inside Russia in recent months, causing fuel shortages and disrupting ordinary life more than at any point during Moscow's over four-year offensive.

The attacks came a day after a Ukrainian strike on a factory in Russia's city of Kirov -- hundreds of miles east of Moscow -- killed several people, with authorities declaring three days of mourning in the region.

Russia's defence ministry said it had intercepted 328 drones, including over the Moscow region and regions as far as Bashkortostan and the Chuvash Republic.

The acting head of Russia's Belgorod region, Alexander Shuvayev, said two people were killed in border areas.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 200 drones were headed at the Moscow region.

In the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Russia's online retail giant Wildberries -- hit by repeated Ukrainian strikes this week -- said it had evacuated staff.

Yekaterinburg lies just before Siberia.

Wildberries said it had "suspended" work at its "logistics facility" in the city after a "timely evacuation". It said its facility was not damaged.

Ukrainian drones have hit Wildberries warehouses around Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Crimea and southern Russia this week, causing fires and business losses.

The head of the Sverdlovsk region, of which Yekaterinburg is the capital, Denis Pasler, confirmed the city had been attacked.

Pasler said there were no casualties in the city and said the drones caused a fire at a parking lot.

Further west in the Kirov region, local governor Alexander Sokolov said he was strengthening security measures in the region after a deadly attack on a factory.

Sokolov said the final death toll from Friday's attack on a factory -- which Kyiv said was a military factory helping Russia's war effort -- was five and not six, after a man believed to be dead was found.

"One of the company's employees, who was listed as missing under the rubble and had not been in contact, is alive," Sokolov said.