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UN chief Guterres arrives in Syrian capital on first visit since 2009

UN Secretary-General Guterres visits Damascus for the first time since 2009, meeting officials, civil society, and inspecting UN operations in the Golan Heights.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 25,2026 09:49 AM
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UN CHIEF GUTERRES ARRIVES IN SYRIAN CAPITAL ON FIRST VISIT SINCE 2009

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived Saturday in the Syrian capital of Damascus on the first visit by a UN chief to the country since 2009, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Guterres and the accompanying UN delegation at Damascus International Airport.

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon traveled to the Syrian capital in 2009.

Guterres' program includes official talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and al-Shaibani, as well as meetings with representatives of civil society and local community institutions.

The visit also includes a field tour to inspect the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), stationed in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, as part of efforts to monitor commitments under the ceasefire agreement with Israel.