MAYBE HES A RACIST: DONALD TRUMP HITS OUT AT NBA STAR LEBRON JAMES

United States President Donald Trump has hit out at LeBron James when asked whether he or Michael Jordan is the best NBA player in history.



"Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. I play golf with him. He's a really good guy," Trump said.



"I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know. I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way."



Trump did not elaborate why he used the word "racist" on LeBron, who said on Friday that he will play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season, which will be his 24th in the NBA.



James, 41, is a four-time NBA champion, NBA and NBA finals Most Valuable Player.



He has been a regular critic of Trump during his terms as president, endorsed Democrat candidates in past presidential elections and named Trump "a bum" on X in 2017 in a row over White House invitations for NBA winners.



Trump retorted a year later on the same platform, saying: "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

